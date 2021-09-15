HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 162,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 146,268 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 904.3% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 154,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,845 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,749 shares during the last quarter.

CAPE opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.99. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

