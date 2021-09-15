HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $113.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.22.

