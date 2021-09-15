HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $153.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Truist reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

