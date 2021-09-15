HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE ENV opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 274.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.