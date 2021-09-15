HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $189.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.29.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

