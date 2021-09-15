HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASO opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

