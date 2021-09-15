Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical technology company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Hill-Rom has raised its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hill-Rom has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hill-Rom to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $152.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HRC shares. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hill-Rom stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Hill-Rom worth $37,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.