Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $332.48

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $332.48 and last traded at $332.48, with a volume of 366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $710.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.33 and its 200 day moving average is $295.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 17.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

