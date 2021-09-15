Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. 235,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 202,936 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

