HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 85.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 486.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HollyFrontier by 350.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.