Homology Medicines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,525 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 998% compared to the typical daily volume of 321 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 493,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 705,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 79,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. On average, analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

