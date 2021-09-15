Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of HMHC opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.