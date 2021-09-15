Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,169 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $401.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.63.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

