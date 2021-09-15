Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,790,126 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $9.77.

HUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

