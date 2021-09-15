Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$10.97 and last traded at C$11.40. 799,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,179,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.22.

Specifically, Director Jeremy Sewell purchased 184,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,071,742.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,742.40. Also, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total transaction of C$2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,765,040 shares in the company, valued at C$157,392,943.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,490 shares of company stock worth $7,092,958.

HUT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 18.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.40.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

