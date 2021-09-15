Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of H stock opened at C$31.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$32.14. The firm has a market cap of C$18.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.94.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.618974 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

