Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $152,682.91 and approximately $7,018.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00123131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00181789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,659.74 or 1.00158968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.75 or 0.07104799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.55 or 0.00866987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

