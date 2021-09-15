Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,805,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 485,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $26,931,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at $19,298,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,162. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $903.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

