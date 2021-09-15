IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

IBEX stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.23 million and a P/E ratio of -46.97. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of IBEX worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

