IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.
IBEX stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.23 million and a P/E ratio of -46.97. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
