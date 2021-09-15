IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

IBEX stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.23 million and a P/E ratio of -46.97. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research cut IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of IBEX worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

