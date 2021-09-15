ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given New $302.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $276.00 to $302.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $252.45.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $265.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $265.93.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. ICON Public’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

