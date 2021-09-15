Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

ITW stock opened at $217.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

