Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $865.88

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 865.88 ($11.31) and traded as low as GBX 832 ($10.87). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 841.50 ($10.99), with a volume of 1,097,222 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 865.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 807.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In related news, insider John Langston bought 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 867 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.12 ($2,673.27).

Inchcape Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.