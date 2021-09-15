Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after acquiring an additional 280,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 14,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

