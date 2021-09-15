Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Stock Price Down 0%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) dropped 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.54. Approximately 4,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XDQQ. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $767,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

