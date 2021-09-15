Insider Buying: Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Purchases 392,269 Shares of Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 392,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $6,468,515.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RAIN stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 62,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,381. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAIN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

