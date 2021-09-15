Insider Buying: Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Acquires 3,800 Shares of Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Roland Veit bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$12,138.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,175.60.

Roland Veit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Roland Veit bought 900 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,864.86.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Roland Veit bought 9,300 shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$29,707.92.

The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.50.

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.