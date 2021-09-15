Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $2,961,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,221,028.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Frank Calderoni sold 37,287 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $2,421,417.78.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,554. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

