Insider Selling: Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Sells 59,563 Shares of Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. 1,261,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,813. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CFX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
