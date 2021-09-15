Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells 2,424 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average of $204.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ICU Medical by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ICU Medical by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ICU Medical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

