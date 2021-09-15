Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 18,573 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $1,121,342.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $1,143,449.44.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $1,170,904.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28.

IBKR opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

