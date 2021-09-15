Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) versus ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Financial Analysis

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.24% 16.74% 5.29% ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Insight Enterprises and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67 ContextLogic 2 7 5 0 2.21

Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $108.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $16.19, suggesting a potential upside of 155.80%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insight Enterprises and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.39 $172.64 million $6.19 14.98 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.56 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.08

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insight Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats ContextLogic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions such as supply chain optimization, connected workforce, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Insight Enterprises was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

