Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Insperity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 39.7% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 55.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,761 shares of company stock worth $6,397,677 in the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $105.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $114.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

