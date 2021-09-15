Insured Finance (INFI) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $30,108.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00123131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00181789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,659.74 or 1.00158968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.75 or 0.07104799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.55 or 0.00866987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

