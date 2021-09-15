Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 244,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 178,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

INTC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.84. 294,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,327,148. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

