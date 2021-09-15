Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $409.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

