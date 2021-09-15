Intersect Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,507 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,059,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,357 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

