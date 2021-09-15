Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kforce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after buying an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 88,420 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,742,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

KFRC opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

