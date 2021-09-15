Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 336 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.09. 44,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $341.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.