Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NetEase were worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $104,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 62,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,838. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.71. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

