Inverness Counsel LLC NY Purchases 15,389 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $54,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $201.44 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $233.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

