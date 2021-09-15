Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,187 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 114.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 59,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,572. The company has a market capitalization of $144.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

