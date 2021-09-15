Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 23,923 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 210,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,964,896 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,090,000 after acquiring an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,035,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,644,200 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.38. 86,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,242,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

