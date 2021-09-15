Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 818,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 152,501 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after purchasing an additional 844,080 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 631,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,954 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 195,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 466,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,099. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.