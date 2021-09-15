Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.