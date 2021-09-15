Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.53% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2,358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,252 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 221,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,597. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.06.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.