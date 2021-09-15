Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. 4,384,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco by 24.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 128.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco by 2,291.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 378,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 38.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 18.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.