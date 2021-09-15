Investment Management of Virginia LLC Grows Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 293.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.09% of Shattuck Labs worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STTK. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 266,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $4,763,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 125,330 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,365 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $2,382,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,477. The stock has a market cap of $827.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.25. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,419 shares of company stock worth $2,184,748. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

