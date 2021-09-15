Investment Management of Virginia LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after buying an additional 649,320 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,795,000 after buying an additional 484,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognex by 18.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,181. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

