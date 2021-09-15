Investment Management of Virginia LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.90. 106,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,780,113. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $242.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

